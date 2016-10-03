One isn’t necessarily born with courage, but one is born with potential. Without courage, we cannot practice any other virtue with consistency. We can’t be kind, true, merciful, generous, or honest. – Maya Angelou

October is here, and with it the 2017 Fall Issue. I am also pleased to share our 2017 nominations for Best of the Net in the areas of fiction, creative nonfiction, and poetry. Congratulations to the nominees.

“This House is Not a Home;” Thomas Kearnes; Fall 2016

“It Would Not Have Our Bones;” Kathryn McMahon; Spring 2017

“Consequences;” Fred Maus; Winter 2016

“Falling and Flying: Rediscovering Language;” Maxima Kahn; Winter 2016

“Blood Quantum;” Danielle Hale; Summer 2017

“In Wisconsin;” Ellen Stone; Fall 2016

We are grateful for the opportunity to publish great work by writers we love, and equally grateful for the readers.

On behalf of the editors at The Citron Review, we hope you enjoy this issue as much as we do.

Warmly,

Angela M. Brommel

Editor-in-Chief

The Citron Review

Celebrating the Short Form

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Eric Steineger Notes on the Poetry Selections Poetry Heikki Huotari Alluvium Poetry

Joel Long Seed Poetry Zach Jacobs Notes on the CNF Selections CNF

Mandy Shunnarah Smoke in the Water CNF Mandy Shunnarah

Salted Wound CNF

Elizabeth De Arcos Notes on the Fiction Selections Fiction Lindsey Baker That Sort of Midnight Flash Fiction

Max Everhart Cool Friend Flash Fiction Susan Segal No White Light Flash Fiction

Allison Kade Laughing Flash Fiction Tim Kenny Calypso Micro Fiction

Nicholas Marcus First Kiss Micro Fiction

