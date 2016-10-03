Fall 2017

October is here, and with it the 2017 Fall Issue.  I am also pleased to share our 2017 nominations for  Best of the Net in the areas of fiction, creative nonfiction, and poetry. Congratulations to the nominees.

 

This House is Not a Home;” Thomas Kearnes; Fall 2016

It Would Not Have Our Bones;” Kathryn McMahon;  Spring 2017

 

Consequences;” Fred Maus; Winter 2016

Falling and Flying: Rediscovering Language;” Maxima Kahn; Winter 2016

 

Blood Quantum;” Danielle Hale; Summer 2017

In Wisconsin;” Ellen Stone; Fall 2016

 

We are grateful for the opportunity to publish great work by writers we love, and equally grateful for the readers.

 

On behalf of the editors at The Citron Review, we hope you enjoy this issue as much as we do.

 

Warmly,
Angela M. Brommel
Editor-in-Chief
The Citron Review

Celebrating the Short Form

 

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Eric Steineger Notes on the Poetry Selections Poetry
 Heikki Huotari Alluvium Poetry
Melanie McCabe  Your Summer Poetry
Natalie Homer  Am I the Only One Here Poetry
Joel Long Seed Poetry
Zach Jacobs Notes on the CNF Selections CNF
Jennifer Battisti  Chosen CNF
Charles Kaufmann  An Elegy for Your Cat CNF
Mandy Shunnarah  Smoke in the Water CNF
Mandy Shunnarah
  Salted Wound CNF
Elizabeth De Arcos Notes on the Fiction Selections Fiction
Lindsey Baker That Sort of Midnight Flash Fiction
Max Everhart  Cool Friend Flash Fiction
Susan Segal  No White Light Flash Fiction
Allison Kade  Laughing Flash Fiction
Tim Kenny  Calypso Micro Fiction
Nicholas Marcus  First Kiss Micro Fiction
