Fall 2017
One isn’t necessarily born with courage, but one is born with potential. Without courage, we cannot practice any other virtue with consistency. We can’t be kind, true, merciful, generous, or honest. – Maya Angelou
October is here, and with it the 2017 Fall Issue. I am also pleased to share our 2017 nominations for Best of the Net in the areas of fiction, creative nonfiction, and poetry. Congratulations to the nominees.
“This House is Not a Home;” Thomas Kearnes; Fall 2016
“It Would Not Have Our Bones;” Kathryn McMahon; Spring 2017
“Consequences;” Fred Maus; Winter 2016
“Falling and Flying: Rediscovering Language;” Maxima Kahn; Winter 2016
“Blood Quantum;” Danielle Hale; Summer 2017
“In Wisconsin;” Ellen Stone; Fall 2016
We are grateful for the opportunity to publish great work by writers we love, and equally grateful for the readers.
On behalf of the editors at The Citron Review, we hope you enjoy this issue as much as we do.
Warmly,
Angela M. Brommel
Editor-in-Chief
The Citron Review
Celebrating the Short Form
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|Eric Steineger
|Notes on the Poetry Selections
|Poetry
|Heikki Huotari
|Alluvium
|Poetry
|Melanie McCabe
|Your Summer
|Poetry
|Natalie Homer
|Am I the Only One Here
|Poetry
|Joel Long
|Seed
|Poetry
|Zach Jacobs
|Notes on the CNF Selections
|CNF
|Jennifer Battisti
|Chosen
|CNF
|Charles Kaufmann
|An Elegy for Your Cat
|CNF
|Mandy Shunnarah
|Smoke in the Water
|CNF
|Mandy Shunnarah
|Salted Wound
|CNF
|Elizabeth De Arcos
|Notes on the Fiction Selections
|Fiction
|Lindsey Baker
|That Sort of Midnight
|Flash Fiction
|Max Everhart
|Cool Friend
|Flash Fiction
|Susan Segal
|No White Light
|Flash Fiction
|Allison Kade
|Laughing
|Flash Fiction
|Tim Kenny
|Calypso
|Micro Fiction
|Nicholas Marcus
|First Kiss
|Micro Fiction